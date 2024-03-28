Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd and Liverpool plotting €100m raid on Italian giants; Chelsea to beat Tottenham to sublime Bundesliga attacker

Manchester United are interested in Juventus star Gleison Bremer and Liverpool want to sign Dean Huijsen

Manchester United and Liverpool could both sign Juventus defenders for a combined €100m, Chelsea are ‘ready to activate’ the release clause of a Tottenham target, while Arsenal could bring in an AC Milan midfielder worth €50m – all in Thursday’s edition of Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD TO SIGN JUVENTUS DEFENDER

Manchester United have made signing a centre-back one of their priorities for the summer, with the futures of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans all in doubt.

Various outlets state that Juventus’ Gleison Bremer has been identified as their top target. He is also greatly admired by Man Utd’s prospective new sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is also on their shortlist, but his £80m price tag may prove too expensive.

Bremer has made 28 Serie A appearances for Juventus this season, scoring two goals and helping his team to an impressive 13 clean sheets in the process.

The three-time capped Brazil international makes an average of 1.9 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game and ranks in the top 10% for aerial duels won in the Italian top flight.

Man Utd have been extremely impressed by the 27-year-old’s performances this season and according to Corriere dello Sport, they are ‘prepared’ to pay the €60m (approx. £51.3m) release clause in his contract.

The report states that Red Devil chiefs view the ‘soft’ clause as a ‘positive bargain’ and an opportunity not to be missed.

Newcastle are also keen on Bremer, but Erik ten Hag’s side are considered to be the big favourites to sign the Juventus star.

Liverpool ‘prepare offer’ for second Juve ace

Bremer is not the only Juventus defender generating interest from the Premier League, however.

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool are ‘preparing a summer offer’ for Juve centre-back Dean Huijsen.

It’s claimed that Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also keen on the talented 18-year-old, while Newcastle have also been linked previously.

Huijsen is currently on loan at Roma where he has made 12 Serie A appearances so far, scoring two goals and helping his team to four clean sheets in the process.

The Giallorossi are interested in signing the teenager permanently but it’s unlikely they’ll be able to match his asking price, which will be over €30m (approx. £25.6m).

As a result, Juventus could generate around €100m from the sales of both Bremer and Huijsen this summer, which will be vital for them amid their ongoing financial troubles.

Huijsen could be an ideal long-term replacement for Joel Matip at Liverpool, who is past his prime and has struggled with injuries this season.

The future of Virgil van Dijk is also in doubt, with recent reports suggesting that he could follow Jurgen Klopp out of Anfield at the end of the season.

CHELSEA ‘READY’ TO PAY CLAUSE OF TOTTENHAM TARGET

Chelsea are ‘ready to activate’ the €60m release clause in the contract of RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo, who is a target for Tottenham. (24 Stata)

The preference of Arsenal midfielder Jorginho would be to stay at the Emirates despite interest from Barcelona. (Sport)

Barcelona’s top midfield target is Everton star Amadou Onana, but it is unlikely that they will be able to afford his £80m price tag. (Various)

Manchester United enquired about signing veteran Real Madrid striker Joselu during a recent meeting with the Spanish club. (Relevo)

Juventus and AC Milan are interested in signing Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix, who has previously been linked with Liverpool. (L’Equipe)

AC Milan are considering a bid for Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, who is a long-term target for Liverpool. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid cannot afford a move for Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold despite holding an interest in him. (GOAL)

ARSENAL KEEN ON €50m AC MILAN STAR

Arsenal are ‘in the picture’ to sign €50m-rated AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer in the summer, who the Italian giants are willing to sell to fund their own transfer business. (Calcio Mercato)

Tottenham want to sign Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, 22, as their replacement for Harry Kane this summer – one year after his £100m move to Bayern Munich. (Caught Offside)

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi is Bayern Munich’s top choice to replace Thomas Tuchel as manager if they cannot persuade their former midfielder Xabi Alonso to join from Bayer Leverkusen. (Florian Plettenberg)

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos, 34, is set to sign a one-year contract extension to stay at Real Madrid. (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders is a contender to become Ajax manager next season. (Telegraph)

MAN UTD PUSHING FOR CRYSTAL PALACE WINGER

Man Utd will prioritise a move for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise over one for PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko this summer. Bakayoko has also been linked with Liverpool. (Fussball Transfers)

Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt has ruled out a move to Man Utd in the summer, despite links. (Various)

Man Utd are willing to sell Donny van de Beek for a ‘dirt cheap’ price this summer. (Soccer News)

Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has verbally agreed on a deal to join MLS side Los Angeles FC. (Fabrizio Romano)

Everton have joined Wolves in the race for Genoa defender Koni de Winter. The Toffees’ prospective new owners 777 Partners also own the Italian club, which could help them secure a deal. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Real Madrid are showing a strong interest in River Plate youngster Franco Mastantuono and are keen to bring him to the Bernabeu. He has a release clause of £38.6m. (Marca)

