Man Utd, Liverpool lurk as Arsenal see €30m bid for winger snubbed

Gelson Martins is said to be unhappy with his club Sporting Lisbon after they rejected an offer of €30million (£26m) to sign the Portugal winger from Arsenal.

Reports in the Portuguese press claim Martins is one of a number of Sporting players who could be allowed to leave this summer amid a crisis at the club – and the Gunners had looked to take advantage by submitting a cheeky bid for the player.

Martins is believed to have a €60million exit clause in his Sporting contract, but Arsenal’s offer – as reported by Portuguese outlet A Bola – is believed to be for around half that amount.

The newspaper adds, however, that Martins – part of Portugal’s squad for this summer’s World Cup – is unhappy with Sporting for rejecting the deal and is ready to ask his agent to try and force through a move to the Premier League.

However, Arsenal may not prove the pacy winger’s next destination with A Bola believing both Liverpool and Manchester United have both asked to be kept informed of developments.

It is believed Sporting Lisbon have, however, set a €45m (£39m) asking price for Martins – and all three Premier League sides are reportedly ready to battle it out after significantly scouting the 23-year-old over the past 12 months.

Sporting face a fight to keep a number of their star men and could also lose the likes of Bas Dost and Bruno Fernandes – linked with Liverpool and Tottenham – this summer.

The Portuguese giants are in disarray after their ultras reportedly staged an attack on the Sporting players at their training ground after they missed out on qualifying for next season’s Champions League on the final day of the season.

Furthermore, Sporting president Bruno De Carvalho has threatened to suspend 19 players following a public row over their performance levels.

Liverpool may yet win the race for Martins after reportedly agreeing terms with him over a move to Anfield earlier this year, though they may now chose to pursue a reported interest in Stoke star Xherdan Shaqiri.

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.