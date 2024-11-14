Man Utd and Liverpool are among the big clubs who want to sign Antonee Robinson

Mick Brown has revealed that Liverpool and Manchester United are among the sides in the mix for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, but does not believe he’ll be sold in January.

Robinson has shown himself to be a very proficient attacking left-back during his time in the Premier League. Now in his fourth season, he has had just one campaign without assisting, and has reached at least three assists in the last two seasons.

That has seen some big clubs linked with him, and after working on his defensive skill, former Premier League scout Brown feels the Fulham man could get himself a big move, with Liverpool and United among those interested.

“I think Robinson is a really good player,” Brown told Football Insider.

“If ever there was an example of a player who has improved, it’s him. There were big questions at one stage about his defensive abilities. But he’s improved in that department and he’s so dangerous going forward.

“After his form so far this season, I’ve heard there are a few clubs keeping tabs on him. Some of the top clubs in the Premier League have been watching him for a while, but the way he’s playing at the moment, that interest has grown.

“He’s one of the leading candidates for any team looking to sign a left-back. I’d count Man United and Liverpool among them. Whether they’ll make a move or not, I’m not sure, but they’re among the clubs tracking him.

“From what I hear, Fulham won’t let him leave in January anyway, so if it happens it won’t be until the end of the season.”

Liverpool, United have other options

But while Robinson is deemed to be among Liverpool and United’s top left-back targets, there are other Premier League stars on the list at both clubs.

TEAMtalk recently revealed that the Reds are likely to lodge an offer for Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez in 2025, with the Cherries aware that offers could come in January.

Sources also suggest that United are keen on the Hungary international.

With Bournemouth aware that they may receive bids in January, there may be a higher likelihood of a move for Kerkez being secured by one of the big clubs in the winter, leading to both courting him over Robinson initially.

But if one of Liverpool or United get Kerkez in January, the other might be able to wait for Robinson in the summer, when there’d be less competition.

Man Utd round-up: Battle for big name on

United are in the mix for former Manchester City man Leroy Sane, though Arsenal will give them competition for his signature.

Also on the Red Devils’ radar is Norwegian starboy Sverre Nypan, and TEAMtalk is aware of interest from Chelsea, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, too.

United have also been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid’s Pablo Barrios, but it would take giving up Alejandro Garnacho – something the Red Devils do have no interest in doing.

But United could give up Joshua Zirkzee just months into his spell at Old Trafford, with reports suggesting they could offer Sporting CP a player-plus-cash deal for Viktor Gyokeres, involving the Dutch striker.

Robinson’s attacking form

Robinson has come into his own in the past couple of seasons for Fulham.

The American left-back has 10 Premier League assists in 111 games, and nine of those have come in his last two seasons.

He had six assists in the league last term, and is already on three for this season.

In a better system at either United or Liverpool, Robinson could have even more say in the attacking returns for his club.