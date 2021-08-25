PSV are reportedly ready to cash in on in-demand star Noni Madueke – but Manchester United and Liverpool may have to act fast if they want to beat a surprise Premier League suitor to his signature.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a mesmeric rise following spells in the academies at both Tottenham and Crystal Palace. Last season, Madueke made 32 appearances for the Dutch giants, scoring nine goals and registering eight assists.

That has led to speculation linking Madueke with a plethora of Premier League sides. Indeed, Leeds United were among the first to show their hand, having checked on him on several occasions last season.

Since then, the likes of Wolves, Leicester and Tottenham have all been credited with an interest.

There’s also interest elsewhere in Europe too. Madueke was a player Borussia Dortmund looked at as a possible successor for Jadon Sancho. In the end, they plumped for the more experienced Donyell Malen.

AC Milan, RB Leipzig and Lille have also been tipped as potential destinations.

However, the names of Manchester United and Liverpool were firmly put into the spotlight on Tuesday night. As per the Manchester Evening News, scouts from United checked on Madueke during PSV’s Champions League qualifier.

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, claims Liverpool are also tracking the winger as Jurgen Klopp ponders reinforcements to his attack.

However, it seems they could all be beaten to the punch by Leicester City.

Transfer Chatter - Lewandowski sale could scupper Man Utd's Haaland chances, three PL teams chasing Madueke and Chelsea in for French midfielder Robert Lewandowski's sale could scupper Manchester United's chances of signing Erling Haaland; Spurs, Leicester and Everton all chasing Noni Madueke from PSV and Chelsea join the race for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, all in today's transfer chatter.

As per Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida, it is the Foxes who are ready to make a firm approach.

Furthermore, he claims that PSV are ready to cash in after seeing their bid to reach the Champions League falter. They were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Benfica, ensuring they will instead drop into the Europa League.

And the financial disparities between the two competitions means they will now sell. In fact, Almeida reports that a deal of just €20m (£17.1m) could convince them to cash in.

Leicester need winger reinforcements

Indeed, Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers is known to be actively looking to reinforce his wide options.

Leicester had Turkey winger Cengiz Under on loan at the club last season from Roma. However, he did not do enough to convince the Foxes to take up the €25m option on his signing they had. He has since joined Marseille in a similar deal.

They had looked at former Newcastle winger Florian Thauvin, but ultimately felt he would not add to their mix. The Frenchman instead moved on to Mexican side Tigres.

Instead, Leicester have started Ayoze Perez on the right side of their attack this season. However, he is yet to score from the position since July 2020. And his troubles were compounded on Monday night when he saw red for a clumsy challenge at West Ham.

With Madueke starring on the right wing for PSV so far this season, he could be exactly what Rodgers is looking for.

A left-footer who likes to cut in, Madueke could also be well tempted by the switch given the Leicester boss’ reputation for developing some of the Premier League’s best young talent.

