Man Utd, Liverpool stunned by ‘intensive’ Bayern Munich interest in major Bayer Leverkusen asset

Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong has "moved up" in Bayern Munich's field of vision

Jeremie Frimpong, who’s wanted by a number of Premier League sides, has reportedly “moved up in Bayern Munich’s field of vision” and they are watching him “very intensively.”

A number of big Bayer Leverkusen names are being courted at the moment. That’s due to the fact they’re currently 10 points clear of serial winners Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga.

Xabi Alonso is the mastermind behind the season which looks as if it will stop an 11-year streak of Bayern league triumphs.

As such, the Spaniard is on the radar of some big sides – Bayern themselves want to bring him on board, as do Premier League giants Liverpool, who will be without Jurgen Klopp from the summer.

If he is to leave for Anfield, star defender Frimpong could come with him.

Indeed, he recently stated a move to Liverpool “would be great,” and with Alonso potentially on his way there, eyes will be on a summer move for one of his most influential assets.

However, it has been suggested that Alonso is looking to continue his reign at Leverkusen given the fantastic start he’s had.

That might not mean Frimpong is to remain, though, with some big names interested in him.

Bayern Munich watch Frimpong ‘intensively’

Alongside the potential of a move to Liverpool, Manchester United have been heavily linked with the defender for some time.

Those links were accelerated of late when it was suggested the Red Devils were gearing up to gut Leverkusen of four players, including Frimpong, in the summer, with Dan Ashworth set to join the club as sporting director.

However, they might find that pursuit a little harder than they imagined.

That’s as the defender is said to have “moved up in Bayern Munich’s field of vision,” as per Sky Germany‘s Florian Plettenberg.

Indeed, Frimpong has been on their radar for a while, but they are now watching him “very intensively,” with the Leverkusen man now a “very hot candidate” for the Bundesliga giants.

Frimpong and Alonso could stay together

If Frimpong moves to Bayern, there’s a chance he could continue being managed by Alonso.

While some reports suggest he’s happy to stay with Leverkusen next season, it was recently revealed that he is ‘in talks’ with Bayern over moving there.

He’s the preferred candidate to take over from Thomas Tuchel, who’ll leave at the end of the season, so they’re hoping to convince Alonso to ditch Leverkusen and take the biggest job in German football.

If he does, it would be unsurprising if he sustained the push for Frimpong, who has scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists for him in all competitions this season.

