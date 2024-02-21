Man Utd, Liverpool ‘submit offers’ to Kylian Mbappe in last-ditch attempt to gazump Real Madrid

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly ‘submitted offers’ to Kylian Mbappe as they attempt to beat Real Madrid to his signature.

The France superstar has informed Paris Saint-Germain of his decision to leave when his contract expires in June, meaning he’ll be available on a free transfer.

Whoever agrees a deal with Mbappe will have to pay a nine-figure signing-on bonus to him, however, and his salary demands are also huge given he currently earns around £700,000 per week with PSG.

Recent reports have suggested that Mbappe has ‘already signed’ a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid, but those rumours are yet to be confirmed by the Spanish club or the striker.

Liverpool and Man Utd have both been linked with moves for the striker over the past few months and it seems that the two clubs have made one last attempt to lure him to the Premier League.

Mbappe has scored an incredible 244 goals in 291 appearances for PSG, so it’s no surprise to see the world’s biggest clubs chasing his signature.

READ MORE: Classy Barcelona star directly responds to Man Utd, Tottenham links amid stunning rant over one issue

Man Utd, Liverpool ‘haven’t given up’ on Mbappe

According to French outlet Le10Sport, Man Utd and Liverpool ‘haven’t given up’ in the race to sign Mbappe and have ‘already sent contract offers’ to his representatives.

The bitter rivals are hoping to convince the goal machine to move to the Premier League over LaLiga.

Arsenal have also been linked with Mbappe but they are yet to make a concrete offer for his services, per the report.

Real Madrid remain the favourites to sign the World Cup winner but Man Utd and Liverpool are doing their best to change the story.

Man Utd are keen to bring in a prolific striker to provide competition for Rasmus Hojlund. Recent reports have even suggested that they have reignited their interest in Harry Kane.

New minority Sir Jim Ratcliffe will also want a statement signing to kickstart his new era at Old Trafford and given Mbappe is one of the world’s best players, he would be an ideal option.

Liverpool, on the other hand, could lose Mohamed Salah at the end of the season and replacing the goals he scores will be no easy task.

Mbappe certainly has the potential to do so, though, so it will be interesting to see if the Reds are able to turn his head with their offer.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal seething as Liverpool burst into race for top Arteta target, with ‘Alonso factor’ to play big role