Man Utd, Liverpool target drops huge hint he wants Prem move

Lucas Moura has dropped the clearest hint yet that he will only leave Paris Saint-Germain this month for a move to the Premier League.

The Brazil wideman has been mentioned as a target for both Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp this month with PSG looking to trim their squad due to Financial Fair Play demands.

It was reported last week that United were leading the early charge for Moura, who is set to be made available for €40million, with Mourinho having convincing United’s money men to act now, rather than miss out on a summer deal.

However, French newspaper Le Parisien claimed on Thursday that Liverpool have also been offered the chance to sign him by PSG instead.

While it is believed neither club has yet made a firm offer for the 25-year-old, the player himself has admitted a move to England does appeal.

Moura said: “It feels like the end of a story for me, unfortunately,” adding that it will be “very difficult” to stay.

When asked about the Premier League, he said: “English football pleases me a lot. It’s the most keenly contested.”

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.