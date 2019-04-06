Spain playmaker Isco has reportedly decided to stay at Real Madrid after the appointment of Zinedine Zidane as manager.

The midfield maestro was snubbed by previous Bernabeu boss Santiago Solari and had looked odds on for a summer exit.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City were amongst a number of clubs, including Juventus, showing a strong interest in the 26-year-old.

However, that changed last month when Zidane returned as manager of the LaLiga giants, with Isco having an important role to play under the Frenchman last time around.

Indeed, during Zidane’s first stint in charge, only two players played more matches than Isco – as he helped them win three Champions League titles, starting the last two.

And Marca states that the talented attacker has now decided he definitely wants to stay in Madrid and, with a contract until 2022, he will reject any inquiries regarding his long-term future.

The report goes on to state that Zidane will still evaluate Isco, as he plots a massive summer clear-out after a poor season domestically and in the Champions League.