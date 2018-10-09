Man Utd, Liverpool tell PSV they’ll meet exit fee for Tottenham target

Manchester United and Liverpool lead a queue of clubs looking to sign in-demand PSV Eindhoven attacker Steven Bergwijn in January, according to reports.

Italian publication Calciomercato suggested on Sunday evening that the 20-year-old was the subject of January interest from Inter Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and Sevilla.

Last month we exclusively told you how Tottenham were also keen to land the player.

However, Spanish newspaper Sport has taken the report on a step further by suggesting both Liverpool and United had already contacted the Eredivisie club to confirm their intentions to meet his €20m (£17.5m) exit clause in his contract.

The Holland U21 international has been in fine form this season, having scored five times and registering two assists in his 12 appearances so far and has also impressed in both the club’s two Champions League matches to date this term.

PSV, who lured the youngster from Ajax’s youth academy back in 2011, want to tie the attacker down to a new deal, but it seems increasingly likely that he could be enticed away when the transfer window reopens in just 85 days time.

Tottenham are also reported to be keen on Bergwijn’s PSV teammate Jorrit Hendrix – another crucial member of Mark van Bommel’s side.

