Man Utd, Liverpool tipped to battle for signing of two strikers who’ll expose Hojlund and Nunez

A former two-time title winner with Manchester United has urged the Red Devils and Liverpool to sign two Serie A strikers who’ll represent huge upgrades on misfiring pair Rasmus Hojlund and Darwin Nunez.

Hojlund (£72m including add-ons) and Nunez (£85m including add-ons) have thus far proven to be poor investments for Manchester United and Liverpool.

The pair have shown promise and are very much diamonds in the rough. Hojlund and Nunez may yet come good and make a mockery of early doubts in England, though their displays at Old Trafford and Anfield thus far have left a lot to be desired.

Hojlund did notch five goals in United’s ill-fated Champions League campaign. However, we’re over four months into the domestic season and the Dane is yet to open his account in the Premier League.

Nunez, meanwhile, has been characterised by patchy finishing and a frustrating inability to stay onside. The Uruguayan has scored just one league goal for Liverpool since September 24.

Both players were off form during the dour 0-0 draw between Liverpool and Man Utd last weekend.

Hojlund squandered United’s only meaningful chance in the game, while Nunez again struggled to time his runs when pinged for offside on three separate occasions.

On the back of that clash, former two-time EPL winner, Paul Ince, urged United and Liverpool to explore the Italian market.

Liverpool, Man Utd told to spring Osimhen, Martinez coups

Ince lifted two league titles with Man Utd before later starring for Liverpool between 1997-99. The 53-cap England international urged the two English giants to look at Lautaro Martinez and Victor Osimhen to help give their forward line a clinical edge.

When asked which Italy-based players United and Liverpool should court, Ince said (as quoted by the Manchester Evening News): “Lautaro Martinez and Victor Osimhen would be two players who have been looked at by Premier League teams – particularly Osimhen, whose relationship with the Napoli owners has become a bit fragmented.

“Darwin Nunez and Rasmus Hojlund – the two strikers starting [the United-Liverpool clash] – aren’t clinical finishers. Martinez and Osimhen are.”

Osimhen has reached an agreement to extend his contract with Napoili until 2026. However, the new deal will contain a release clause worth well in excess of €100m.

While he’ll cost a colossal sum to sign, the presence of the clause will make a deal straightforward for any club willing to pay it.

Osimhen scored 26 goals in Serie A last term to help fire Napoli to their first top flight title since 1990.

Martinez, meanwhile, is also expected to pen fresh terms with Inter Milan. The Argentine is adored at Inter and between he and Osimhen, it’s Martinez who’d be far more difficult to sign.

Martinez has bagged 15 goals in 16 matches for Inter this term who currently hold a four-point advantage over Juventus atop the Serie A table.

Ince names another forward and midfield ace Man Utd should target

“Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) would also be fantastic in the Premier League,” continued Ince. “Man Utd don’t have an identified striker at the moment as Martial, Rashford, and Hojlund have hardly scored this season!

“You need a striker who’ll get you at least 25 goals a season if you want to seriously challenge for trophies.

“Rashford achieved that last season by scoring 30 goals and it resulted in United getting a Champions League place. That’s how important a clinical scorer is.

“I’d say Nicolo Barella (Inter) would also be a great fit. United need someone like him in midfield!”

While the prospect of Man Utd signing any of the aforementioned players next month is slim, the story could be different come the summer.

United chief John Murtough suggested his side’s January window will be a quiet one. But with Sir Jim Ratcliffe poised to completely a partial takeover, funds will be made available for a series of splashes in the summer of 2024.

