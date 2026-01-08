RB Leipzig and Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomande is being linked with both Liverpool and Manchester United

RB Leipzig sources insist that they have ‘no plans’ to sell Yan Diomande this January, despite ongoing links to a number of Premier League clubs, and with Liverpool and Manchester United’s plans on a possible winter window approach coming to light.

Diomande is currently starring at the African Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast, for who he only debuted late last year. His country are through to the quarter-finals, after storming through the group phase, and will play Mohamed Salah’s Egypt in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Off the back of his exploits in the Morocco-staged tournament, and before that in the Bundesliga with Red Bull Leipzig, the 19-year-old has become one of the most in-demand young players in world football.

And his form has seen every major club check on him.

Tottenham Hotspur were the first Premier League club to send scouts to watch him, though they were soon joined by Liverpool, and with Manchester United now also very much alerted to him.

With seven goals and four assists to his name so far this season from 16 appearances for Leipzig so far, sources have confirmed that Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have also been tracking the forward’s development.

Indeed, sources are stating that the Red Bull Group believe that Diomande could be the greatest signing in their history; a big claim given they were responsible for pushing Erling Haaland into Champions League limelight after bringing the Norwegian to Austria to join Red Bull Salzburg.

What sources are saying on Man Utd, Liverpool move for Diomande

When Red Bull paid some €20million to Leganes for Diomande, which raised eyebrows, it now looks like one of the most astute captures in recent times.

Leipzig did not include a release clause in his deal in the summer, meaning they have full control of his situation.

We have already revealed that Red Bull has dismissed speculation that Diomande would be available for around €60m (£52m, $70m), and whilst not putting a price-tag on him, we are told it would take twice that for them to consider selling his sale iin January.

A source close to Red Bull told us: “Diomande is special, the club know this.

“Speculation does not stop, but he isn’t leaving this summer. Every player has a price, but to get him this month would take huge money, sums we don’t believe will arrive.”

That immediately puts the brakes on a possible move to the Premier League, despite the Red Bull model clearly being around selling their best assets, signing new ones, and then developing them into world-class stars on a rinse-and-repeat basis.

All the same, a move for Diomande is not expected to arrive this month, though the likes of Liverpool, United and Spurs will continue to track his progress over the second half of the season and with a possible summer swoop under consideration.

