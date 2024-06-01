Man Utd, Liverpool, Tottenham all converge on star Jose Mourinho labelled ‘great’

Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are all fans of Dean Huijsen and could battle it out for his signature in the future, according to reports.

Huijsen is a 19-year-old defender who spent time in the Malaga academy before joining Juventus U17s in July 2021. He worked his way up the ranks at Juve before making his first-team debut for the Italian giants in October.

The centre-back, who is comfortable playing with both feet, left Juve in January to pick up more senior experience with fellow Serie A club Roma.

Despite his tender age, Huijsen made an impact for Roma, playing in 14 matches and chipping in with two goals and one assist.

Huijsen also showed his versatility by helping out in central midfield for Roma when required.

The Amsterdam-born starlet, who represents Spain U21s at international level, impressed Roma boss Jose Mourinho before the manager was sacked on January 16.

When asked about Huijsen, Mourinho said: “[He is] one of the highest quality prospects in European football at this age level. He will be a great footballer in the future.”

Newcastle United have been credited with interest in the teenager, but they could miss out on his capture to one of England’s most illustrious clubs.

Man Utd transfers: Contact made for Dean Huijsen

As per journalist Graeme Bailey, Man Utd, Liverpool and Tottenham have been impressed by Huijsen’s development in Italy and have ‘registered their interest’ in the player, who will soon return to parent club Juve.

The three Premier League giants have ‘asked to be kept informed’ about Huijsen, in case he becomes available for transfer at some point in the near future.

That could well happen this summer, too. Thiago Motta, who is expected to become the new Juve boss, is eager to take favoured Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori with him to Turin.

Due to Juve’s tricky financial situation, they will need to sell one or two players to help fund a swoop for Calafiori. This could see Huijsen move on, despite him being highly rated among Juve officials.

The report adds that Chelsea are also admirers of the youngster, though he is more likely to sign for one of Man Utd, Liverpool or Spurs this summer.

Given Huijsen’s age and relative lack of experience at the top level – he has only played 14 times in Serie A so far – he would certainly not walk into a Premier League club’s starting eleven.

However, Mourinho has predicted that Huijsen can become an elite defender when he matures in the coming years. Due to this, it could be well worth Man Utd, Liverpool or Spurs striking a deal for him.

