Inter Milan have reportedly delivered a hammer blow to Manchester United and Liverpool over their bid to sign midfielder Nicolo Barella.

The 23-year-old joined Inter on a permanent €40m deal over the summer after spending last season on loan from Cagliari.

He has so far provided four assists in 10 appearances for Antonio Conte’s side this campaign.

United, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been linked with the Italy international. However, Calciomercato (as cited by Sports Mole) claims that Inter won’t sell the player under any circumstances.

The report adds that Barella is one of three players who will not be sold. The other two are centre-back Stefan de Vrij and star striker Romelu Lukaku.

Barella signed a four-year contract with Inter in September. However, it is thought that the Serie A giants are already looking to improve that deal.

Barcelona are also believed to be admirers of the player, who is now valued at €50m by transfermarkt.

Inter star drops strong exit hint

Christian Eriksen has admitted that his move from Tottenham to Inter Milan has not been what he dreamed of.

Eriksen left Tottenham for the Serie A side in January 2020, six months before his contract was due to expire. However, he has not been able to replicate the form he once showed in the Premier League.

He has not completed 90 minutes in Serie A this season, despite making five appearances. In fact, he only did so twice after his move last season.

There were rumours that Inter could cut their losses on the Danish playmaker in the summer transfer window. While that did not happen, his future is likely to be a hot topic of conversation again in January.

PSG have been linked with a move, while there have also been rumours of an unlikely return to Tottenham.

Now, Eriksen has given his clearest indication yet that he is unhappy at Inter.

“This isn’t what I dreamed of,” he told TV2. “All players want to play as much as possible, but the coach decides who gets to go on the pitch.

“It is a strange situation, as the fans want to see me playing more and so would I, but the coach has different ideas and as a player I have to respect that.

"Right now it may not be going so well in the club, but in the past, when I did not play that much either, there was great success. I am concentrating on my football, then when the transfer window opens we will see if something will happen or not."