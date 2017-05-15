Man Utd locked in four-way fight for Sweden U21 forward – report

Manchester United are reportedly keen to sign Malmo forward Pawel Cibicki – but will face competition from four clubs, including Europa League final opponents Ajax.

The Sweden Under-21 striker has won an army of admirers for his performances this season and has impressed United scouts when they have been to watch him.

It’s claimed they will watch the striker once again this summer during the Euro Under-21s in Poland this summer.

However, United are likely to face strong competition for Cibicki, with the Daily Mirror claiming he is also being chased by Celta Vigo, Real Betis and Napoli.

It’s claimed Malmo are asking for around £7.5million for the 23-year-old, and it’s unlikely the fee will scare off any of Ciwicki’s suitors.

Ciwicki, who is of Polish parentage, can play across the front line and has scored three goals in three appearances so far this season.