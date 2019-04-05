Manchester United have made a mammoth bid of £257million for Neymar, according to a far from reputable source.

Spanish outlet Don Balon claim United have made their move for the Brazilian and that Real Madrid could now match that offer as they also chase as marquee signing this summer.

CaughtOffside in their headline that the offer has arrived in the “last 24 hours” and that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has confirmed he will do business this summer, has a plan to fund what would be a world-record transfer.

It’s suggested United could help fund the move by offloading Paul Pogba to make way for the Brazil international.

Pogba’s future is far from assured with The Sun claiming the France star wants £500,000 a week to stay at Old Trafford, however Solskjaer has only ever made noises in support of keeping Pogba.

In fact only this week the Norwegian claimed Pogba is a key part of United’s future and a man “you like to build your team round”.

Still Don Balon report that Neymar is of greater interest to Solskajer and United have set an asking price of around £128million for Pogba this summer, with interest coming from Real Madrid.

With Alexis Sanchez’s future far from assured, Solskajer is in need of another attacking option and a move for Neymar, albeit improbable, would be a huge coup.

The Sun have claimed Solskjaer is ready to sell flop Sanchez this summer, with the club said to be after £50million for the striker.