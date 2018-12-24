Man Utd lodge £53.9m bid to try land star Brazil and Juventus forward

Manchester United have placed a €60million bid to try and land a star Juventus winger, according to the last reports from Italy.

“Now they have money! They are trying to buy Costa and one centre-back,” said a source close to Jose Mourinho last week. And just five days later, that certainly appears to be the plan at Manchester United.

The Daily Mirror recently claimed United had finally agreed to meet Mourinho’s long-standing request to add another winger to his frontline – and that Brazilian forward Douglas Costa was the man the club had already lined up.

Italian TV channel Rai Sport are reporting that a £53.9m offer has been made for the Juventus winger, which would make him the fourth most expensive United signing in history, marginally behind Angel di Maria.

Costa has just turned 28 and has three and a half years left on a contract he signed when he moved to Italy permanently in the summer.

However, he has made just four starts in all competitions this season, failing to break out from the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Still, much to the amusement of Mourinho and his many sources, that offer might not be enough for United. Calciomercato report on the original Rai Sport story, and add that ‘there is a refusal’ from The Old Lady. Sporting director Fabio Paratici ‘is not convinced’.

