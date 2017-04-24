Man Utd lodge bid for Ligue 1 star with £59m buy-out- report

Manchester United are ready to test Paris Saint-Germain’s determination to keep Marquinhos by lodging a firm bid for defender, according to reports on Monday evening.

Jose Mourinho is ready to embark on a huge summer of investment at Old Trafford and reports in France claim the Manchester United boss has made the Brazilian his new top central defensive target ahead of the likes of Victor Lindelof and the club’s former defender Michael Keane.

It’s claimed Marquinhos’ versatility makes him the most appealing of the three defenders Mourinho is keen on, with the Brazilian equally adept at playing at right-back.

Marquinhos, who has been capped 17 times by Brazil, is contracted to PSG until 2019 but admitted recently he was keen to leave the Ligue 1 side after failing to command a regular first-team place this season.

The 21-year-old’s brother said last week: “There are many clubs interested in Marquinhos.

“They’ve already talked to me. With the club, with his agent, with me and with my father, a decision will be made.”

Barcelona have also been touted as a possible destination for the player and reports recently claimed PSG could be tempted to sell the player for as little as £23million – which could also make him a cheaper option than either Keane or Lindelof.

It’s claimed that Marquinhos could be allowed to leave for the ‘cut-price’ fee despite the buy-out clause in his deal being set at an eye-watering £59million.

His current deal is due to expire in 2019, but after falling out of favour, it’s believed he could be allowed to leave for a vastly-reduced sum.