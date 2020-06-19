Man Utd make initial bid of £45m to sign cheaper Sancho alternative

Man Utd have made an initial offer for Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa as they reportedly look to begin negotiations over a deal.

The Italy international was first mentioned back in May as a cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho at just £61m, with United and Chelsea both keen.

Chiesa, 22, has scored seven goals and provided three assists for his team-mates in 26 appearances in all competitions this season.

And La Nazione (via Sport Witness) claims that the Red Devils have made an offer of €50m (£45m) in cash for Chiesa. With a bid likely to be accepted if they pushed it towards €60m.

Other offers are said to have come from Serie A rivals Inter Milan and Juventus, but Fiorentina said ‘no, thank you’ to their proposals of around €30m.

The report adds that the Red Devils have been the biggest club chasing Chiesa, having ‘delivered an offer in cash to the club’s transfer men’.

The €50m bid ‘isn’t the right one’ but United’s hierarchy are hoping that it could ‘result in a concrete base to start real and true negotiations’ for the player.

