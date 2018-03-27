Man Utd lodge teasing opening £60m bid plus add-ons for Real Madrid star

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been in contact with Florentino Perez to submit an opening offer of £60million plus add-ons for Real Madrid star Gareth Bale.

The Wales forward is expected to see his five-year spell at the Bernabeu come to a close this summer after struggling for form and fitness over the past 18 months.

United are among his suitors, but Bale has also been linked with Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, PSG, Bayern Munich and even China this summer.

It’s claimed Real president is seeking a fee in the region of €102million (£90million) for the 28-year-old, but reports from Spain suggest United’s opening gambit is significantly lower.

And according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, United’s opening bid is worth £60m (€68m), with add-ons taking the fee up to £70million (€79.78m).

But with Real hoping to spark a bidding war for the former Tottenham star, it is expected they will reject United’s approach.

And Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda believes Real can afford to reject the approach with a number of other clubs set to register their interest alongside United too.

“Bale has offers – one is from PSG, who spoke with their representatives during the Champions League tie, and has another from Chelsea,” he said.

“But he wants to leave Real Madrid and wants to go to Manchester.

“He has already had conversations with Mourinho that sees in him the new Cristiano Ronaldo.”

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

More from Planet Sport:

When Sandy Lyle was inspired by Jack Nicklaus and tickled feet to win the Masters (Golf365)

Pit Chat: Hamilton and his ‘monstrous ego’ (Planet F1)

Top 10 sporting falls from grace: where does Maria Sharapova rank? (Tennis365)