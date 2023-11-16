Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd looking to engineer PSG swap deal to fill problem Ten Hag position; Newcastle renew interest in Argentine striker

Manchester United are considering a swap deal involving a PSG star and soon to be out-of-contract striker Anthony Martial, while Newcastle are ready to renew their interest in an Argentine forward they were keen on signing over the summer – all in Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD CONSIDERING MARTIAL SWAP DEAL

Manchester United are reportedly trying to engineer a swap deal with PSG involving striker Anthony Martial and a French defender.

Martial is nearing the final six months of his contract at Old Trafford and there are continued reports that United are looking to cash in on the attacker in January, rather than lose him on a free next summer.

The 27-year-old has never fulfilled his undoubted potential, having been considered one of the most exciting signings of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Injuries have played a part in his struggles, although the inconsistencies in front of goal have also been clear for all to see.

Erik ten Hag now has to make a decision over a January sale or even potentially extending Martial‘s contract for a further year to protect his value.

However, that latter option seems incredibly unlikely, given Ten Hag’s reluctance to start the Frenchman regularly since he arrived as the club’s new manager in 2022.

And now, a report from the Daily Express claims that United have been “presented by a surprise … opportunity” instead.

They state that reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG are reportedly eyeing a move for Martial as they “attempt to inject more homegrown talent into their squad”.

United keen on PSG defender Mukiele

However, the exchange deal mooted is not for a forward but for a right back instead.

The Express adds that United could use discussions over Martial to strike a player-exchange agreement for defender Nordi Mukiele.

The 26-year-old is a player the Red Devils were linked with in the summer transfer window but failed to complete a proposed move.

It’s no secret that Ten Hag is unhappy with his two current right-back options, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka strong defensively but lacking in attacking qualities, while Diogo Dalot is the complete opposite.

The report does add, though, that a swap proposal is more likely to happen next summer, which would mean United having to extend Martial for a further year.

A straight sale to PSG or to another suitor such as Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid or a move to the Saudi Pro League could also happen, although it would then leave United short on central striking options if Rasmus Hojlund were to miss any game time.

NEWCASTLE BACK IN FOR ARGENTINE FORWARD

Newcastle United are set to return with a fresh bid to sign Estudiantes forward Benjamin Rollheiser in January. (Ole)

Real Madrid and Barcelona will battle for the signature of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, who is also wanted by Manchester City and Liverpool. (AS)

Premier League target Lautaro Martinez wants to remain at Inter Milan for the remainder of his career, according to his agent. (ESPN)

Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan is keen on a move to Turkey, despite only being at the Nou Camp since the summer. (Sport)

Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah. (Various)

Barcelona are concerned that a deal to sign Joao Cancelo on a permanent basis will prove to be too ‘complicated’. (Marca)

Real Madrid are interested in 20-year-old Brazilian player Marcos Leonardo. (Mundo Deportivo)

ARSENAL REJECT LOAN APPROACHES FOR DEFENSIVE STAR

Arsenal have dismissed loan approaches from AC Milan and Roma for Polish centre-back Jakub Kiwior. (Calciomercato)

Sergino Dest may have escaped his nightmare at Barcelona, with PSV reportedly ready to push through a permanent transfer for the USA star. (Sport)

The agent of Luka Modric has revealed that the Real Madrid legend has a number of offers on the table from clubs in the Saudi Pro League. (Various)

Juventus are reportedly hoping to convince Atletico Madrid to loan them Rodrigo De Paul in January after abandoning a move for Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. (Calciomercato)

Atletico Madrid are in advanced talks to sign Argentine midfielder Guido Rodriguez. (Estadio Deportivo)

Agent Federico Pastorello has warned that while Fiorentina do have an option to buy Arthur Melo at the end of the season, he could also return to Juventus or move elsewhere. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Serie B side Como have not just appointed Cesc Fabregas as an interim coach but consider him the new long-term boss. (Sky Sports Italia)