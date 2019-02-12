Man Utd looking to snatch PSG ace wanted by Liverpool, Tottenham

Manchester United have reportedly emerged as strong contenders to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is a free agent this summer.

The France star is out of contract at the end of the season and has seemingly been frozen out of the first-team squad by PSG coach Thomas Tuchel.

Rabiot has not played for the club since December 11, when he came on as a late second-half substitute in a routine Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade.

And Spanish outlet AS, claims that United have now emerged as the latest Premier League team to show an interest in the highly-rated 23-year-old.

With Marouane Fellaini allowed to move to China recently, the Daily Mirror reports that United are after another central midfielder to boost their ranks.

However, Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Barcelona have all been linked with Rabiot in the past – with Jurgen Klopp’s men looking like they were going to land the playmaker on Deadline Day last month before nothing materialised.

Despite being surplus to requirements in Ligue 1, Rabiot has stilled been included in PSG’s Champions League squad for the knockout stages and could actually face United when the two clubs face off on Tuesday night at Old Trafford.

