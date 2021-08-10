Manchester United are reported to have opened surprise transfer talks with Real Madrid in an effort to further bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking options.

United have already significantly boosted their attacking options having spent £73m to bring in Jadon Sancho. That allowed director of football John Murtough to focus on their defence next. To that end, a deal to bring in Raphael Varane is expected to be signed and sealed this week.

But now thoughts about how to further strengthen United’s squad before the window slams shut are gathering pace. Solskjaer was reportedly looking to bolster his full-back options, with Kieran Trippier heavily linked. However, Tuesday’s Paper Talk has explained why that trail has now gone cold after a change of heart from the United boss.

Instead, there appears a bit of a shift in tactics at Old Trafford this season. And it seems Solskjaer plans to drop one of his defensive midfielders, in either Scott McTominay or Fred, to accommodate another attacking in the side.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Dan James, Amad Diallo and Sancho ensure there are plenty of wide attacking options. However, through the middle, United can only really call on Edinson Cavani, though Greenwood also remains an option.

In order to boost their options there, the Daily Express cites a report stating United are now looking to Luka Jovic.

The Serbia striker was signed in a £52m deal from Eintracht Frankfurt two summers ago. However, he has struggled badly to adjust at the Bernabeu, having scored just twice in LaLiga.

Indeed, he was allowed to return to Frankfurt on loan last season, where he scored four times in 18 appearances.

Despite his struggles, Solskjaer is understood to be a big fan of the 23-year-old. Furthermore, it’s stated he wants to help Jovic win his confidence back and turn his career around at Old Trafford.

Indeed, the report claims United have opened talks with Real about his potential signing.

While there is no word on the fee, AS stated earlier in June that Los Blancos would seek a deal of around £35m.

Time will tell whether United do push ahead with a potential move.

But if they can get a player anything like the one that shone for Frankfurt in 2018/19, it could be a real coup.

Jovic ready to follow Varane

Were United to make the move, he’d have a familiar face at Old Trafford in the shape of Varane.

A deal to sign the World Cup winner was announced as far back as July 27 after an agreement, worth around £35m, was struck with Real Madrid.

Solskjaer had indictaed that Varane could be signed in time to make his debut in the Premier League opener with Leeds.

However, with time ticking away, that appears increasingly unlikely.

The defender though has broken his silence on the impending transfer.

Posting to his near 16 million Instagram followers, Varane uploaded a video of himself juggling a ball in a garden.

It’s not known whether Varane has found a home in Manchester or whether he’s being housed in a club-owned property.

Indeed, the location of the video was tagged ‘Manchester, United Kingdom’. The defender meanwhile posted the video with the caption ’Quarantine practice!’ indicating the move remains very much in place.

Varane is currently self-isolating due to the Government’s overseas travel regulations regarding coronavirus.

But as soon as his period in isolation is over, the 28-year-old will be unveiled as a Manchester United player.

