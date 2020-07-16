Man Utd keep pressure on in top four race as prolific duo sink Palace

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial continued their fine seasons by scoring against Crystal Palace to keep Manchester United in the hunt for the top four.

After Leicester had beaten Sheffield United earlier, Man Utd knew they had to win to keep level on points with the fourth-placed Foxes, and they managed to do just that.

Rashford scored the game’s first goal in the 45th minute.

Palace thought they had equalised 10 minutes into the second half, but a VAR check found that Jordan Ayew was offside.

United doubled their lead through another in-form attacker, Anthony Martial, as the final 10 minutes approached.

In the process, Patrick van Aanholt was injured after taking a heavy knock, which caused the game to be halted for several minutes before he was taken off on a stretcher.

Stoppage time lasted 11 minutes as a result, but there were to be no more goals.