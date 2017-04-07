Man Utd ‘make £51m offer’ for Inter Milan star

Manchester United have made an offer of £51million to Inter Milan for one of their star players, according to reports in Italy.

It is alleged that Jose Mourinho’s men have started their summer recruitment early by making an offer for Ivan Perisic and Mourinho was pictured in Zagreb in the international break with Perisic believed to be the subject for his visit.

The Croation international has been in fine form for his side in Serie A this season and is attracting interest from a number of sides ahead of the summer transfer window.

United, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been linked a move for the 28-year-old and it appears the Red Devils are the first to make their interest concrete.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Manchester United have placed an offer of around £51million in a bid to secure the services of Perisic.

However, it is thought that the bid could begin a transfer war between the three English sides, which will play into Inter’s hands who are reportedly keen to sell one marquee player this summer.

The Serie A side were taken over by a Chinese group called Suning Holdings in June 2016 and are ready to spend big this coming summer.

However, with Financial Fair Play issues still hovering over from the previous ownership, the report claims that one key player will be sold to allow for a transfer overhaul.

United boss Mourinho is ready to make a statement in the transfer window this summer, in a bid to make the Old Trafford club an elite side once again.

Speaking about his plans, Mourinho said: “This team has a lot to grow up, the next transfer window will bring the team to a different level because we are going to try and bring a few players.”

The Manchester club have been linked with big-money moves for Atletico Madrid duo Antoine Griezmann and Jose Gimenez, however, a sensational swoop for Barcelona star Neymar has been labelled as ‘absurd’ by Mourinho.