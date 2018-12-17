Man Utd make call on Mourinho’s future after defeat at Liverpool

Manchester United have reportedly made a decision over the future of manager Jose Mourinho after their 3-1 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

Midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri came off the bench to fire Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League and ramp up the pressure on United and Mourinho.

The Switzerland international’s two-goal 20-minute cameo spared the blushes of goalkeeper Alisson Becker, whose 33rd-minute howler had gifted Jesse Lingard an equaliser the visitors barely deserved.

It was indicative of the mentality of the two managers that Mourinho sent on defensive midfielder Marouane Fellaini at half-time with the score at 1-1 while Reds boss Jurgen Klopp turned to Shaqiri when that scoreline had not changed midway through the second half.

That proved to be the masterstroke as he scored twice, both via deflections, to add to Sadio Mane’s 24th-minute opener as Liverpool beat United for the first time in nine league meetings.

Even with a game to chase Mourinho decided £89million midfielder Paul Pogba was not part of the solution as the French World Cup-winner was an unused substitute.

The goals United conceded meant they have let in more in 17 matches (29) than they did in whole of last season and trail leaders Liverpool by 19 points – they are 11 off the top four.

Despite the disappointing result, The Guardian claim that the Red Devils will not act drastically and sack the Portuguese.

Pessimism continues to grow at Old Trafford after yet another disappointing result and performance, but Mourinho will apparently live to fight another day.