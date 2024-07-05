Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd make compromise as two winger transfers fall into place; Arsenal seal £45m signing

Manchester United have made a compromise that has allowed the first of two winger transfers to ramp up, while Arsenal have sealed a superb £45m signing and Liverpool have been handed a humiliating transfer blow – all in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD’S TRANSFER COMPROMISE

Juventus and Man Utd could quickly preside over a transfer for Jadon Sancho after the Red Devils relaxed their demands, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed how much a related winger transfer will cost.

Sancho, 24, does not appear to have a future at Old Trafford. The £73m signing infamously fell out with Erik ten Hag in the early stages of last season and their relationship remains frosty.

Sancho was loaned to former club Borussia Dortmund for the second half of the season. The wide man rediscovered his form in Germany, though Dortmund have been put off signing the player outright by United’s £40m price tag.

With the Dortmund trail going cold, TEAMtalk subsequently learned Man Utd had offered Sancho to Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

United aren’t all that concerned who they sell Sancho to and would be more than willing to see Sancho sign with a direct rival – so long as they generate their target £40m fee.

But with no club thus far willing to pay up, Sancho and Man Utd have remained in limbo.

Man Utd warming to another loan exit

According to a fresh update from TuttoMercatoWeb, Man Utd have finally decided to compromise and will now look favourably upon another loan exit.

They state there has been an ‘important opening’ on United’s behalf, that being the claim they’re now willing to sanction another loan.

That is music to the ears of Juventus who are more than happy to take a chance on Sancho via the loan route.

Man Utd will reportedly attempt to include either an option or obligation to buy in discussions. An obligation or an option that has scope to become an obligation pending certain conditions being met would obviously be preferrable for United.

How much the option/obligation would be set at isn’t yet clear. However, given United value Sancho at £40m, it stands to reason that is the figure they’ll strive for.

Talks between Sancho and Juventus as well as between Juventus and Man Utd are now expected to open.

Sancho in, Chiesa out

Juventus’ need for a new winger could soon heighten after Fabrizio Romano revealed the Italian giant aim to sell Federico Chiesa this window.

The 26-year-old has entered the last year of his contract in Turin and does not feature heavily in the plans of new manager Thiago Motta.

As such, Juventus have let it be known Chiesa is available for transfer at a knock-down rate of just €25m plus add-ons.

“Juventus consider price tag around €25m with add-ons included for Federico Chiesa as current deal expires in June 2025, not being extended,” declared Romano.

“Juventus are prepared to sell Chiesa who’s currently not part of Thiago Motta’s plans, as confirmed yesterday.”

Sancho could be Chiesa’s direct replacement and if Juventus find a buyer for Chiesa, their desperation to land Sancho will only increase and vice versa.

ARSENAL TO SIGN RICCARDO CALAFIORI

Riccardo Calafiori will sign for Arsenal. The Gunners will pay Serie A side Bologna a package worth €53m and the left-sided defender will earn €4m-per-season at the Emirates. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Calafiori’s impending move to Arsenal has been labelled a “disaster” for Serie A by famed Italian sporting director, Walter Sabatini. “It’s a disaster when strong, young players like him leave our league,” said Sabatini. (Walter Sabatini)

Juventus are fully prepared to sell Federico Chiesa this summer and hope to generate €25m through his sale. Chiesa’s contract expires in one year’s time and a new deal won’t be offered. (Fabrizio Romano)

Man City have agreed to sell left-back Sergio Gomez to Real Sociedad for €9m. City have also inserted buy-back and sell-on clauses into the agreement. (Fabrizio Romano)

New Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi aims to make Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan one of his first signings. Man Utd outcast Mason Greenwood is also on Marseille’s radar. (L’Equipe)

Liverpool and PSG are waiting in the wings if Lille centre-back Leny Yoro does not secure a move to Real Madrid. The 18-year-old has given priority to Real Madrid, though they’re reluctant to pay Lille’s €60m asking price. (Fabrizio Romano)

TOTTENHAM FLOP JOINS NEW CLUB

Tottenham flop Tanguy Ndombele has officially signed with Nice as a free agent. Spurs mutually agreed to terminate Ndombele’s contract last month, opening the door to a free transfer back to France. (OGC Nice)

Barcelona are the frontrunners to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams despite widespread interest from Premier League sides like Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool. (Football Insider)

But Athletic Bilbao are growing increasingly confident of retaining the electric Spanish winger for at least one more season. (Guillem Balague)

Matthijs De Ligt looks to he heading to Man Utd after late hijack attempts from PSG and Liverpool failed. De Ligt instructed his agent to inform those clubs he only wants to sign for Man Utd. (BILD)

Juventus will soon lodge a bid for Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners. The Dutchman’s signing would complete Juve’s midfield overhaul after already landing Douglas Luiz and agreeing a deal to sign Khephren Thuram. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Ajax, Nice, Rennes and Olympiacos are all in the mix to snap up ex-Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares who left the Gunners via free agency on June 30. (Evening Standard)

LIVERPOOL DENIED PERFECT ARNE SLOT TRANSFER

Liverpool left it too late when attempting to reunite Arne Slot with Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer at Anfield. The Reds sought a move, but were beaten to the punch by Brighton who’ve agreed a deal worth an initial €30m. (De Telegraaf)

Barcelona remain keen on re-signing loanee Joao Cancelo from Man City, though are struggling to finance a permanent deal. Serie A giant Inter Milan could end their hopes after entering the frame for the versatile Portuguese full-back. (Mundo Deportivo)

Borussia Dortmund still haven’t triggered the €17.5m release clause in the contract of Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy. An agreement on personal terms also hasn’t been finalised, though the expectation is a deal will cross the line eventually. (Sky Germany)

Real Madrid have informed Brazilian midfielder Reiner Jesus he is free to find a new club, whether that be on loan or on a permanent basis. Jesus cost €30m when signed from Flamengo in 2020, though had spent much of his time on Real’s books out on loan. (Football Espana)

Man Utd are in talks to add Ajax goalkeeping coach, Jelle ten Rouwelaar, to Erik ten Hag’s staff. (Voetbal International)