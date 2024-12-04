Manchester United have made a ‘concrete objective’ to sign a certain left-back as Ruben Amorim’s team plot a double Serie A signing in 2025.

The left-back spot has proven to be a cursed position for Man Utd over the past 18 months or so, with Tyrell Malacia only just returning from a serious knee problem that first flared up in June 2023.

And fellow full-back Luke Shaw has made just three substitute appearances for the Red Devils this season after being sidelined since February through injury.

Soon after the England international admitted he was “devastated” a new injury blow has ruled him out for several weeks, United have again been linked with Lecce star Patrick Dorgu.

The left-back/left wing-back had a breakout season for the Serie A team in 2023/24 and it seems the 20-year-old is reaching new heights this term, as United, Tottenham, and Chelsea chase his signature.

Now, Sport Mediaset claims the Red Devils’ ’emissaries’ watched Dorgu in his team’s 1-1 draw with Juventus on Sunday and the Denmark international is a ‘concrete objective’ for Amorim’s team. They face competition from Napoli but they have reportedly ruled out a January move for him.

Previous reports claimed United are prepared to offer €30-35m (£24.8-29m) for the youngster and they also allegedly scouted Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz, 19, in the Lecce game.

Double transfer unlikely?

The fee that Lecce may be able to command for Dorgu, who has predominantly been utilised as a right-winger for the club this season, is only likely to increase off the back of his impressive displays.

Although he began to make a name for himself as a left-back and a left wing-back, Dorgu has been played on both wings – highlighting his versatility. While Lecce will be able to make a hefty profit on the ex-FC Nordsjaelland academy product, whose current deal runs until 2029, he may not be at the club next season.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Danish Young Player of the Year winner, who has four goals and three assists to his name this campaign, is expected to leave Lecce in 2025.

He added that they Lecce already rejected approaches from Tottenham, Chelsea, and Strasbourg. Whether United will be able to secure his services remains to be seen.

Yildiz, on the other hand, is said to be very happy at Juventus and currently has no plans to leave the Turin-based outfit, reports Sky Germany. The teenager, who has four goals and three assists to his name this season, is also on a contract until 2029.

Son to Man Utd?

A sensational report has claimed that United may make a move for Tottenham captain Son Heung-min, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old is said to be seen as a ‘viable target’ to bring to Old Trafford in 2025 but Spurs have an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Elsewhere, United may look to sell backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, while targeting Sunderland stopper Anthony Patterson as a potential replacement.

Andre Onana is very much first choice at Old Trafford and Bayindir is seemingly growing increasingly frustrated with his lack of first-team action.

Finally, Amorim may be keen on signing Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand, as the speculation over reuniting with his former Sporting CP players continues on.

IN FOCUS: The rise of Patrick Dorgu

Lecce originally acquired Dorgu from Nordsjaelland in his native country, where he was yet to make his first-team debut.

He spent a year in the Italian side’s academy ranks, but once he was promoted into the Lecce first team, there were no second thoughts as he went on to record 34 appearances between Serie A and the Coppa Italia last season.

The teenager’s potential has long since attracted some clubs of serious stature – with his agent namedropping Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona before he had even made his Lecce debut – while he made his senior international debut for Denmark during the September break.

This season, he has split his gametime between playing as a left-back or a right winger, developing his output considerably.

Lecce will hope to benefit from their faith in his potential, with Dorgu a candidate to become their record sale when he leaves (eclipsing Morten Hjulmand after his €19.5m move to Sporting CP in 2023).

For now, he remains under contract until 2029. It seems unlikely he will stay at Lecce for all that time, with a big club almost certainly in his destiny.