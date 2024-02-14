Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd ‘make contact’ over blockbuster move for Serie A star; Chelsea man ‘to take medical’ ahead of exit

Manchester United have made contact over a deal for one of Europe’s most exciting youngsters, a Chelsea star is set to leave on loan pending a medical, while Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle have received a boost in their efforts to sign a top Serie A winger – all in Wednesday’s edition of Euro Paper Talk.

GIORGIO SCALVINI TO MAN UTD

One of Man Utd’s priorities for the summer is to sign a top young centre-back. That is no surprise, given doubts about the futures of Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire.

Varane is out of contract at the season’s end given Man Utd decided against activating the 12-month option in his deal. He is a target for several Saudi clubs.

It’s also thought that Lindelof, Evans and Maguire are not part of Erik ten Hag’s long-term plans.

The Red Devils have several names on their radar, but Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini has always been at the top of their list.

By the age of 20, Scalvini has already established himself in Serie A, playing either as a centre-back or defensive midfielder for the Italian side.

He is one of Atalanta’s most important players, making 21 league appearances this season, helping his team to nine clean sheets in the process.

Scalvini’s performances have caught the attention of several top European clubs. As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Tottenham are also admirers of the youngster, as well as Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Juventus.

It’s been reported that Atalanta will demand around €60m (£51.3m) for Scalvini. Now, it seems that Man Utd have made their move in the race for his signature.

Man Utd could sign Scalvini for less than expected

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Man Utd and Borussia Dortmund have ‘enquired’ about signing Scalvini.

It’s claimed that Atalanta are actually demanding less for the defender than previously reported, with his price tag set at €40m (£34.1m).

Man Utd have ‘already made contact’ regarding Scalvini and have been ‘told the starting price’ needed to take the player away from Serie A.

Whether they will take further steps to sign the talented youngster in the summer remains to be seen, but he would certainly be an exciting addition if they can get a deal done.

The club’s new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to make Old Trafford the best place to develop top young prospects.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Lille’s Leny Yoro are also on the radar of Man Utd as Ratcliffe aims to bolster his team’s defence.

CHELSEA STAR SET FOR MEDICAL IN FRANCE

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos is set to arrive in France to complete his medical on Wednesday before finalising his loan to Strasbourg. (L’Equipe)

Bayern Munich considered a loan move for Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk in January but the Blues rejected their approach. (Fabrizio Romano)

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is on Barcelona’s shortlist to replace Xavi at the end of the season. (Sport)

Barcelona cannot afford to appoint Roberto de Zerbi as their new manager because of the finances involved in securing the Brighton boss. (Matteo Moretto)

Manchester United and Newcastle are preparing to battle for centre-back Andreas Christensen, who has been transfer listed by Barcelona (Various).

Joao Cancelo’s agent is working on a deal to keep the 29-year-old right-back at Barcelona beyond the end of the season when his loan move from Manchester City ends. (Mundo Deportivo)

Pep Guardiola believes Jurgen Klopp will take a break and then return to management after leaving Liverpool. (Eurosport)

LIVERPOOL, TOTTENHAM, NEWCASTLE GET BOOST IN CHIESA RACE

Juventus are ‘unsure’ about the future of winger Federico Chiesa, who has been linked with Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus are ‘facing great difficulty’ in renewing Adrien Rabiot’s contract, which expires in six months. Manchester United and Newcastle are admirers of his. (Massimo Pavan)

Juventus boss Max Allegri has been urged to sign Chelsea winger Noni Madueke in the summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea are preparing a move for long-term Man Utd target Frenkie de Jong, who could leave Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)

Stuttgart are unlikely to be able to afford to sign Brighton forward Deniz Undav on a permanent deal as the option to buy clause in his loan is increasing due to performance-related add-ons. (Get German Football News)

Fulham have joined Roma in the race to sign Werder Bremen goalkeeper Michael Zetterer at the end of the season. (CalcioMercato)

Leeds United and Southampton target Joseph Paintsil is set to join MLS side LA Galaxy. (Het Laatste Nieuws)

Roma are set to sign Leeds loanee Diego Llorente on a permanent deal for a bargain price of €5m. (Il Romanista)

DON’T MISS: Top 10 most valuable on-loan players in the Premier League: Man Utd struggler, USMNT star, next Arsenal signing