Man Utd ‘make contact’ with Bayern Munich over blockbuster deal for attacker who’ll kickstart Ratcliffe rebuild

Manchester United have reportedly ‘made contact’ over a summer deal for Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel; one of the most exciting young attackers in Europe.

New Red Devils minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to make Old Trafford the best place to develop top prospects and Tel certainly fits into that category.

Bayern signed the 18-year-old from Rennes in 2022 for a fee of €28.5m (£24.4m) with add-ons. He’s gone on to make 56 appearances for the German giants, scoring 12 goals and making four assists in the process.

A versatile player, Tel can play as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward. He has featured on the wing mostly this season, though, due to the arrival of Harry Kane at Bayern.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Tel will evaluate his future in the coming months. His agent recently revealed that he could leave if he doesn’t get the playing time he feels he deserves.

Man Utd have now reportedly made the first steps towards signing the forward amid the uncertainty about his future.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea and Tottenham are also keeping a close eye on Tel’s situation at Bayern.

READ MORE: Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea all braced for PSG transfer rampage after colossal Mbappe saving revealed

Man Utd have ‘already discussed’ signing Tel

According to Sky Sports Germany, Man Utd have ‘already discussed Tel internally’ and have ‘made contact’ over the prospect of signing him in the summer.

Erik ten Hag brought in another young forward in Rasmus Hojlund last summer and his current form shows why the Red Devils splashed out £72m on him.

Man Utd now want to repeat that trick with Tel but a deal could be difficult to complete.

The report states that the teenager is ‘aware’ of Man Utd’s interest and despite being ‘uncomfortable on the bench at Bayern’ he is ‘focused on becoming a legend’ for the German club.

However, if he doesn’t ‘get the feeling’ that he’ll be used more by Thomas Tuchel, he could move elsewhere in the summer.

With that in mind, it seems likely that Man Utd will test Bayern’s resolve with a bid for Tel in the coming months.

A new young centre-back is another of Man Utd’s transfer priorities and they have several names on their radar at the moment.

Club chiefs admire players such as Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, Lille’s Leny Yoro and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

It’ll certainly be a very interesting summer for Man Utd with a lot of big changes in the pipeline. For now, though, Ten Hag and his team are focused on breaking into the top four.

DON’T MISS: Top Ratcliffe target for new Man Utd era asks to leave Newcastle, with astonishing potential fee revealed