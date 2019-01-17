Man Utd make decision over pursuit of former Liverpool midfield ace

Manchester United will not be aggressively pursuing Philippe Coutinho in January as they have prioritised other areas, a report claims.

Coutinho is only a year into his contract at the Camp Nou following his £142million move from Liverpool last January, but there are already rumours he could be heading back to England with United.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo has recently claimed that United have contacted Coutinho’s agent to find out his transfer situation.

It has even been suggested that the Catalan giants would be willing to part with the former Inter Milan man in order to secure a stunning return for Neymar.

ESPN journalist David Aymoral recently stated his belief that a deal is “unlikely” this month, as Barcelona would demand north of €100million (£88million) for the Brazil international.

The Manchester Evening News are now reporting that United are happy with their current attacking options, suggesting that a big-money move for Coutinho is unlikely.

Instead, the Red Devils will apparently focus on defensive targets, with chief executive Ed Woodward planning on signing a new centre-half in the summer.

Liverpool are also said to be ‘disinterested’ in the idea of bringing Coutinho back to Anfield as they are instead focusing their efforts on youth in the local area.

