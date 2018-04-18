Man Utd lodge £50m bid for Brazilian seen as Pogba successor

Manchester United are reported to have made a concrete £50million offer to Shakhtar Donetsk for Brazilian midfielder Fred, leaving Paul Pogba’s future at the club hanging by a thread.

A report on Wednesday morning suggested United’s board of directors were prepared to back Mourinho in this summer’s transfer market and fully support his proposals – even if that means allowing Pogba to leave Old Trafford for the second time in his career.

The France star has struggled to recapture his best form since the turn of the year, and despite producing a match-winning display at Manchester City 11 days ago, the player turned in possibly his worst appearance for the Red Devils on Sunday as relegation-threatened West Brom claimed a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

That has led to further speculation surrounding the player’s future, with widespread reports claiming the writing is now on the wall for the Frenchman at Old Trafford.

The Daily Mail reported that Pogba would be allowed to leave if a €100m (£87m) offer came in from Europe – near enough the price United paid for him – while it was suggested PSG had been offered the chance to sign him, but were likely to reject the chance due to the Financial Fair Play regulations hanging over their heads.

Whatever becomes of Pogba, it appears Mourinho is already making plans to replace him in the United midfield next season.

The Daily Mirror claims Tottenham’s Victor Wanyama would be an ideal replacement, but given Spurs’ tendency to play hardball over the sale of their top stars to their rivals, United have, instead, reportedly made a firm approach to Shakhtar Donetsk for Brazilian midfielder Fred.

According to claims, United officials have submitted an opening offer of £50m (€57m) to the Ukrainian side in an effort to sign him ahead of his other suitors.

The seven-times capped Brazil star has also been mentioned as a possible target for Manchester City this summer, but it is believed Pep Guardiola has switched his sights towards Bayern Munich star, and one of his former charges, in Thiago Alcantara.

But the signing of Fred, 25, and sale of Pogba would tick plenty of boxes for Mourinho, given it could potentially give his midfield an upgrade and throw a further £45million or so into his transfer kitty as he attempts to freshen up his squad and launch a sustained challenge for the Premier League title next season.