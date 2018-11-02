Manchester United are ready to turn to an unexpected source to replace David De Gea should the Spanish star look to push for a move away from Old Trafford.

With the Spain No 1’s contract due to expire at United next summer, Jose Mourinho provided a less-than-optimistic outlook over his future at the club when questioned last week.

“I am not confident,” Mourinho told Sky Sports. “I cannot find the word in English, but let’s see what happens.

“Only the club, David and his people can answer that. My comment is only that everyone knows how good he is, how important he is for Manchester United and, if the club want to be better than it is and not worse, obviously it would be very important to keep David.”

Although United do retain the option to extend De Gea’s contract by one year, it is thought the club will look to sell him should the keeper – who is reportedly looking for guarantees over the direction the club is heading in – should he refuse to extend his stay beyond 2020.

And now according to The Sun, United chiefs are exploring the option of a deal for Brighton shot-stopper Mat Ryan.

The report suggests they have been impressed with the Australian, who still has three and a half years left to run on his contract with the Seagulls.

The 26-year-old joined Brighton for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £7million, from Valencia in the summer of 2017, but his impressive displays – and the fact he is contracted to the club until 2022 – means the Seagulls would be seeking a fee of around £30m should United come calling.

United’s immediate focus will be to continue their push towards the top four, with a match against sixth-placed Bournemouth next on the agenda for the eighth-placed Red Devils.

