Man Utd make first move with £35m bid for England debutant

Manchester United have made a bid of £35million for West Ham United’s Declan Rice, claims a report.

Rice is one England’s brightest young talents and Gareth Southgate handed him his full debut in Monday’s win over Montenegro and already the speculation surrounding his future is underway.

The 20-year-old only penned a new deal with West Ham in December to keep him at the club until 2024 and taking his weekly earnings to around £30,000 a week.

The Sun claimed this week that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had targeted Rice, Jadon Sancho and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in an £180million triple deal.

And according to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira, Man Utd have made an opening offer of £35m for the midfielder, who started his career at West Ham as a centre-back.

The Mirror also carry the same story and report that Man City are also interested in Rice as they look for a long-term successor to Fernandinho, while Tottenham and Liverpool were linked with him earlier in the month.

What’s more interesting for potential suitors is that West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has conceded the London club would be open to selling Rice for the right price.

Pellegrini said: “In that case, as always, it is just a matter of price.

“There are big teams who decide to pay an important amount of money. Sure, if it is a good deal for the club and the player and improves his career, then we can do it. But I don’t know nothing about that yet.”