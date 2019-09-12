Victor Lindelof has been offered a new and improved five-year deal at Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to lock down his first-choice defence at Old Trafford.

The Swede -a £31m signing from Benfica in summer 2017 – had a stuttering first season at Old Trafford, but appears to have found his form under the Norwegian and the club are keen to reward his improvement with a huge new deal according to The Sun.

As per the report, Lindelof will double his current £75k a week wages to around £150,000 under the proposal, which would net the Swede a cool £39m over the five years it is due to run.

Tying Lindelof down for the long haul would see him join summer signings Harry Maguire – an £80m recruit from Leicester – and Aaron Wan-Bissaka – a £50m signing from Crystal Palace – in committing to the club until 2024.

And the club’s first-choice left-back Luke Shaw – currently one of five regulars struggling to face Leicester this weekend – was also rewarded with a new five-year deal last season – and now it seems Lindelof is set to follow suit.

It would also give United the stability of seeing their entire defence cemented down to long-term deals and avoid the uncertainty currently engulfing David De Gea.

Solskjaer admitted recently that having a solid regular back line was crucial at United, saying: “Your team will always play better if you’re settled, have a good foundation and you’re not conceding goals.

“I think the good teams I played in always had a strong base with the keeper and a settled back line.”

Meanwhile, summer signing Maguire will go into Saturday’s clash against his former employers with a ringing endorsement from Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers.

