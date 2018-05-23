Mourinho ultimatum as United make Pogba, Sanchez decision

Manchester United have told Jose Mourinho that Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez will not be sold any time soon – but that the duo must perform better in 2018/19 to avoid the axe next summer.

That’s according to a report in The Sun which believes Mourinho has been told he must get the best out of the under-performing pair next season if their time at Old Trafford is not to come to an unsatisfactory conclusion.

France midfielder Pogba returned to Old Trafford back in the summer of 2016 for a then world-record fee of £89.3million – but appears to have lost his way in recent months after some inconsistent performances and an apparent falling out with Mourinho.

The midfielder has refused to rule out a summer move away from Old Trafford, while his agent Mino Raiola reportedly hawked out his client to four potential buyers earlier this year.

Sanchez, meanwhile, moved to the club in a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January, but has failed to recapture his Arsenal form, while his performances have been described as a drain on the club by one leading journalist.

The pair have both been tipped for potential departures this summer, but it’s claimed United’s money men don’t want to act in haste and have told Mourinho to give the duo one last season to prove themselves.

Sanchez has confessed that he has struggled to adapt in every game since pulling on a United shirt, saying: “I think that in every game I’ve played in I’ve maybe found it hard to adapt to the style of play and I’ve been getting to know my team-mates.

“I believe we need to improve in all aspects.”

Of the duo, Pogba looks most likely to still move on this summer, with reports in the Italian press claiming Juventus believe their strong relationship with Mino Raiola can help bring the Frenchman back to the club this summer.

