Manchester United are reported to have held ‘initial talks’ over a possible ‘late deal’ for Ivan Toney after it was claimed they were strongly considering a move to beat Chelsea to the Brentford striker.

The 28-year-old striker looks highly likely to leave the Gtech Community Stadium this summer with his deal with the west London side due to expire at the end of the current season and with the Bees actively looking to sell Toney now to ensure they are not stung over a free-transfer departure. As a result, Brentford have left their talismanic frontman out of their matchday squads for their opening two Premier League games as they look to find a solution.

Toney’s stock still remains extremely high and he remains a man in demand, despite Brentford now being forced to accept an offer some distance lower than their original £80m asking price that they stuck on the player’s head during the January window.

So far this summer, Brentford have only received one concrete offer for the player – believed to be worth £35m from Saudi Pro-League side, Al-Ahli.

That has been rejected by the Bees, who are understood to be holding out for nearer £50m for a striker, who boasts 164 career goals to his name from 408 games.

Al-Hilal are willing to offer Toney a contract worth a staggering £16m a year (around £307,000 a week) – money that could yet convince him to make the move.

While we understand Toney has not turned his back totally on the move, he is prepared to wait before deciding what to do next, given the Saudi transfer window does not shut until September 2 and with late interest emerging in his services from the two Premier League giants.

Man Utd hold talks over Chelsea target Ivan Toney transfer

That hunt has been led Chelsea who are looking into a move for the six-times capped England striker if their proposed move for first-choice target, Victor Osimhen, does not progress as they would hope.

Talks between the Blues and Napoli over a blockbuster deal have been held and while TEAMtalk understands the Serie A side are open to taking players off the Premier League squad as part of any transfer, there remains plenty of hurdles to cross before a deal can be finalised.

As a result, Toney has effectively been lined up as Chelsea’s Plan B; a move the Brentford man would be willing to accept and would have no qualms in accepting as Enzo Maresca’s second choice. That is fuelled by a belief from Toney that he could, and would, score goals regularly at Stamford Bridge given Chelsea’s excellent supply line, led by the brilliant Cole Palmer.

However, their delay in forcing through a move – and at this stage Chelsea have only enquired to Brentford to find out the conditions around a deal – has seemingly opened the door to Manchester United.

And according to the Standard, the Red Devils transfer committee – led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and involving sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox – have held what has been described as ‘initial talks’ over ‘late deal’ to sign Toney for themselves, having engaged in “preliminary” negotiations with Brentford over a deal.

It’s claimed United see the chance to sign Toney, regarded as a prolific Premier League goalscorer, as a good opportunity and one they are putting some thought towards.

Toney of long-term interest to Man Utd

TEAMtalk can confirm that the striker is indeed of long-term interest to United, though our sources have indicated it remains far from certain the Red Devils will indeed make a move before the window closes.

But if they do decide to push the button on a deal, there is a chance that Brentford, left with little room over negotiations, could be forced to settle for a reduced fee of around the £40m mark this late in the window.

Toney, himself, is willing to see what unfolds in the final hours of the window and his situation remains a fluid one with just days remaining.

United have already bolstered their attack with the £36.5m capture of Joshua Zirkzee so far this summer, while £64m Rasmus Hojlund is another option available to Erik ten Hag.

