Jesse Lingard looks set to remain at Manchester United this summer after the club decided to let the playmaker stay and fight for his place.

West Ham have been tipped to make another swoop for the England midfielder all summer, after Lingard enjoyed a highly productive loan spell with the Hammers last season. The 28-year-old scored nine goals in 16 Premier League appearances for David Moyes’ men.

However, according to Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth, United are happy for the player to stay and contend for a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Sheth said: “Man United are happy for Lingard to remain at Old Trafford and to stay and fight for his place.

“Solskjaer has been very consistent in what he’s said about him – ‘he’s part of my plans, he can play a big part for Man United this season’. He said if it wasn’t for Covid, Lingard would have started the first Premier League game against Leeds.

“He was an unused substitute yesterday, which got tongues wagging again. Does that mean he could again be on his way?

“For Lingard, his priority this whole summer was to remain at Old Trafford. We know West Ham have been long-term admirers. Why wouldn’t they be after how well he did in the second half of last season.

“David Moyes has said if Man United did allow Lingard to leave, we would definitely be interested in him.

“As it stands though, it looks like he’s staying. But if a late offer comes in on Deadline Day, they would discuss it with Lingard and a collective decision would be made on what is best for the player.”

Seven of the most dramatic deadline day moments from Odemwingie to a faulty fax machine

Uruguay cancel Cavani call-up

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani will remain available to Manchester United next month after Uruguay cancelled his call-up for the September World Cup qualifiers.

The Premier League announced last week that its clubs would not release players for international duty which involved travel to countries covered by the British Government’s ‘red list’ coronavirus restrictions. Uruguay is on that list, which would mean Cavani being required to quarantine in a Government-approved hotel for 10 days on his return to the UK.

However, the Uruguayan federation confirmed on Sunday that Cavani would no longer be called up for the matches against Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador. They were previously hopeful of having the centre-forward for those games.

Instead, he will continue working with Man Utd during the international break. He should then be available for selection in their subsequent games. Their first game after the break is at home to Newcastle on 11th September.

Aston Villa announced on Sunday that their Argentina call-ups – Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia – would be released for that country’s first two qualifiers in the September break. But they would miss the last one against Bolivia.

READ MORE: Varane outlines Prem differences after Man Utd debut; relishing Ronaldo reunion