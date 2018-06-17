Man Utd in reluctant Martial decision as Chelsea, Spurs learn price

Manchester United are reluctantly ready to accept Anthony Martial can move on this summer – but have warned Premier League suitors Chelsea and Tottenham that the Frenchman will not come cheap.

The France winger has been in and out of Jose Mourinho’s side since his appointment at Old Trafford in the summer of 2016, but the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez has pushed the player further down the pecking order.

Martial’s inactivity cost him a place in France’s 2018 World Cup squad, and with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea all heavily linked with a move, the player’s agent has confirmed he wants out.

It was originally claimed that United boss Jose Mourinho was unwilling to sanction the player’s departure, but it now appears there has been a change of stance on the former Monaco man’s future.

That’s according to the Sunday Mirror, who claims United will tell suitors Chelsea and Tottenham that Martial’s asking price will be an eye-watering £75million. It’s also claimed they will insist on a ‘first-refusal’ clause that gives the Red Devils first option to re-sign Martial on any future transfer.

The asking price is said to be way beyond Tottenham’s spending power, while any move to Stamford Bridge would make Martial their record signing at that fee.

Of course either club will look to barter United down – and while the player wants out they’ll always stand a chance – but it seems Mourinho and co are unwilling to let the player leave Old Trafford without a fight.

