Manchester United are reported to have told Real Madrid their asking price for Paul Pogba will not be lowered – but the Spanish giants could reduce their outlay with the inclusion of an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer target as part of the deal.

Pogba, who was heavily linked with a move to the Spanish giants this summer, had previously admitted that he was looking for a “new challenge” away from Old Trafford.

And while reports on Tuesday claimed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was wary of over-stretching his side’s financial muscle to sign Pogba, having already spent well over €200m on the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy, the LaLiga giants are expected to come back in for the player when the transfer window reopens in January.

United, however, won’t be bullied into letting Pogba leave on the cheap and it’s reported their €180m asking price for the World Cup winner won’t be lowered.

And the topic of Pogba transferring to Los Blancos remains a topic of hot conversation in the Spanish media, with El Chiringuito offering their own unique insight into the potential transfer.

As translated by the excellent Sport Witness, chief presenter Josep Pedrero claims Madrid are very much intent on bringing in Pogba and, in order to help finance the deal, are willing to include certain players.

And as per Sport, who have picked up on the discussion, it’s claimed the Red Devils have asked to sign Toni Kroos as part of any deal for Pogba.

The Germany midfielder is a long-standing transfer target for United, having first come close to signing for the club when David Moyes was in charge and there’s no doubting he could still prove an astute signing if they can get this other line.

