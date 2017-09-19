Man Utd make Roma youngster one of their 2018 transfer priorities

Jose Mourinho is reported to be plotting a move for Lorenzo Pellegrini after the Manchester United boss received glowing reports from his scouting network about the Roma midfielder at the weekend.

United representatives were at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday night to watch Roma easily see off Verona and although Belgian star Radja Nainggolan was under observation once again, La Gazzetta dello Sport claims it is Pellegrini who caught the eye after an energetic display.

The Italy U21 international is making big waves in the Roma first team this season having spent last term at Sassuolo. The player was taken under the wing of current Giallorossi boss Eusebio Di Francesco during their time together at Sassuolo and it was no surprise to see the player returning to the capital and continue to make progress.

Mourinho was already said to be aware of the 21-year-old’s talents having seen him at first hand during the European U21 Championships this summer with the player scoring an outrageous bicycle kick in a 2-0 win over Denmark.

But now the pink journal claims Pellegrini’s further improvements has convinced the United boss that the player will become a major star of the future, with Mourinho making the player one of his transfer priorities of 2018.

Pellegrini has recently earned his first senior cap by the Italian national team and the paper believes a £35million approach could be in the offing, though there is no indication whether that will be in January or next summer.