Man Utd circulate Shaw’s name as Mourinho looks to €70m Brazilian

Jose Mourinho has reportedly told Manchester United that he wants Juventus wing-back Alex Sandro to solve their left-back issues – and has urged the club to spend up to £80million to land their man.

The Brazilian star was heavily tracked by Chelsea during the summer, but Juventus’ refusal to sell meant the player ended up staying in Turin.

However, reports in Italy claim Sandro has asked the Serie A champions to let him go and grant him his wish of moving to the Premier League.

And while Chelsea boss Antonio Conte remains keen to sign the former FC Porto star, the player has reportedly leapt to the top of Mourinho’s transfer wishlist at Old Trafford.

Furthermore, reports in the Daily Record have suggested United are willing to spend up to €80million to beat the Blues to his signature, with Mourinho seeing the 26-year-old as a long-term answer to their left-back issues.

However, it’s claimed Juve would be willing to sell at around €70million – which would represent a new global record for a defender, and hand them a vast profit on the €26m they paid Porto in 2015.

Mourinho has largely played veteran winger Ashley Young at left wing-back this season, and while the player has excelled, at 32, he is only seen as a stop-gap measure for the United boss.

Luke Shaw, meanwhile, looks increasingly likely to leave – despite being given a rare chance to sign during Wednesday’s Champions League win over CSKA Moscow.

The Record claims United have already circulated his name to a number of Premier League clubs and will offload him for a cut-price £10million in January.

He could yet end up moving to Spurs, with doubts remaining over the future of Danny Rose, who has admitted he wishes to return up north.

Southampton and Everton have also been credited with an interest in Shaw.