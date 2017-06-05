Man Utd to make imminent £42m Alvaro Morata bid – report

Manchester United have made Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata their No 1 transfer priority this summer, according to a report.

United last week abandoned their efforts to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid with Jose Mourinho reportedly outlining a desire to spend big money on a central striker instead.

Mourinho’s change of tact has come about due to the season-ending knee injury sustained by Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the Europa League semi-final. Had the towering Swede stayed fit, United would likely have taken up the option of an extra one year deal before pushing through the signing of Griezmann.

And with the United boss having shortlisted Romelu Lukaku of Everton, Torino’s Andrea Belotti and Morata as options, the Daily Telegraph says it is the Real Madrid striker who has emerged as the cheapest and most obtainable option.

Morata is valued at around £50million although United are expected to bid less than that. It’s reported an opening offer of around £42million could be lodged in the coming days.

Whatever fee is agreed it will be substantially lower than the £100million Everton are demanding for Lukaku and the €100million (£87million) release clause Torino have placed on the head of Belotti.

The Spain striker was in and out of the Real Madrid side this season as the club won both La Liga and retained the Champions League having returned to the club from Juventus last summer.

But the striker is seen as a disposable asset by Zinedine Zidane, with the money likely to be used on funding a move for both Kylian Mbappe and possibly Chelsea winger Eden Hazard.

United’s interest in Morata is separate from any negotiations that may take place over David De Gea although it would be expected that Real Madrid may try and open talks over the goalkeeper.

Another strike option open to United is Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette, but it’s reported United believe Morata would fit into their system far better than the France hitman would.

Morara scored 15 times in 26 league games for Real Madrid this season.