Man Utd make stunning Darwin Nunez move after Liverpool say yes

Liverpool have greenlit the sale of Darwin Nunez and a bombshell new update claims Manchester United are ready to make their move.

Nunez, 25, remains a constant source of frustration at Liverpool. The player is blessed with physical gifts and few defenders in world football can match his electric speed. However, his wastefulness in front of goal, poor link-up play and inability to stay onside continue to blight his Anfield career.

Diogo Jota was quickly installed as Arne Slot’s go-to man to lead the line prior to sustaining a rib injury earlier this season. In Jota’s absence, Nunez did very little to impress and was quickly replaced by Luis Diaz at the tip of the attack.

With Nunez showcasing negligible improvement over the two-and-a-half years since his £64m (rising to £85m through add-ons) arrival from Benfica, TEAMtalk has learned the Reds are open to selling.

Transfer insider, Rudy Galetti, told us on December 31 that Liverpool will cash in for the right price.

AC Milan and Atletico Madrid have both shown interest, while more recent reports have put Al-Hilal in the frame amid claims of a £70m bid.

Reporter Ben Jacobs confirmed to TEAMtalk that such a bid has NOT been lodged. Nonetheless, Jacobs did add weight to the claims Liverpool are open for business if a bumper bid is received.

And according to a stunning new update from Spanish outlet Fichajes, bitter rivals Man Utd have rushed to the front of the queue.

They claimed Man Urd have emerged as the ‘main candidate’ to sign the Uruguayan and point to the fact Nunez was courted by Man Utd prior to his move to Liverpool.

The report added: ‘In Manchester, they see him as an opportunity to strengthen their attack, especially in a context where they aim to establish themselves as contenders in both the Premier League and Europe.

‘For Manchester United, acquiring Nunez would not only be a strategic addition but also a symbolic blow in the transfer market.

‘Bringing in a player from their top rival would be a bold move, reflecting the ambition they pursue under Ruben Amorim’s leadership.

‘Additionally, the Uruguayan’s style seems to fit the needs of the Portuguese coach, who is seeking a forward capable of combining strength, speed, and efficiency in front of the goal.

‘The future of the Uruguayan forward could be decided in the coming weeks, with United’s interest setting the course of negotiations.

‘Darwin Nunez, whose talent is undeniable, could be on the verge of starring in one of the most controversial and significant signings in recent times in English football.

‘The possibility of seeing him wearing red, but at Old Trafford, promises to intensify the rivalry between the two clubs.’

Darwin Nunez to Man Utd… any truth?

The first point to highlight is the outlet in question – Fichajes – are not known for being among the more reliable outlets when it comes to transfer news.

While TEAMtalk has already confirmed Nunez is for sale at the right price, Fichajes are the only outlet thus far to claim Man Utd have any interest in signing the player in 2025.

What’s more, it’s well documented that Man Utd are struggling to finance signings of their own without selling players first.

A potent new striker is believed to be a long-term target at Old Trafford, with Rasmus Hojlund operating at around one goal in three so far (23 goals in 67 matches) and Joshua Zirkzee failing to convince.

However, under no circumstance can Nunez be classified as clinical based on his career in England to date.

Of far greater need at Man Utd right now are signings in positions that did not exist under former boss Erik ten Hag.

Amorim requires specialist wing-backs to get the best out of his 3-4-3 formation. A new left wing-back – if United can free up room and funds – is priority No 1 in the January window.

