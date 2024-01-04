Man Utd make stunning U-turn as Ten Hag confirms exit-linked player now ‘in talks’ over new deal

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed the club are ‘in talks’ over a contract extension for a player heavily linked with an exit.

Several stars could follow Donny van de Beek – who has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan – out of Old Trafford this month as Ten Hag aims to trim his squad.

As revealed by TEAMtalk, £73m misfit Jadon Sancho is on the verge of joining former club Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the season.

Another player who has been linked with a departure is Raphael Varane. The former Real Madrid centre-back has found minutes hard to come by this season.

Varane has started just seven Premier League games this term, with Ten Hag opting to start the likes of Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw ahead of him on several occasions.

Recent reports suggested that Man Utd had decided against triggering a one-year extension clause in his contract.

As a result, it was thought that the Red Devils could look to move Varane on this month to avoid losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season, when his current deal expires.

EURO PAPER TALK: Ratcliffe ‘in talks’ with teenage sensation as Man Utd hurtle towards €110m double deal; Eddie Howe sack talk sees Newcastle target LaLiga boss

Ten Hag confirms three new deals; talks with Varane, Martial ON

In a press conference on Thursday, Ten Hag revealed that Man Utd are ‘in talks’ over a contract extension for Varane, despite him being linked with moves elsewhere.

Several Saudi clubs are interested in the France international, but it now seems he will remain with the Red Devils until at least the end of the season.

“We are talking with Raphael Varane, with Anthony Martial [over contract extensions],” Ten Hag said.

Like Varane, Martial has also been linked with an exit from Old Trafford. Turkish club Fenerbahce recently made a £7m bid for the striker, with Man Utd yet to respond.

A new contract would increase Martial’s price tag and could also indicate he will remain with Man Utd until the end of the season, but that remains to be seen.

Ten Hag also confirmed that three players have been given one-year extensions: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof and Hannibal Mejbri.

“We have also triggered the options on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Vicot Lindelof and Hannibal,” Ten Hag added.

DON’T MISS: Thomas Frank delivers verdict on Ivan Toney sale as Arsenal, Chelsea chase Brentford striker