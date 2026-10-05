Man Utd make Tottenham ace their top target with decision made on record-breaking January transfer

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven – who is wanted at Liverpool – is now the top transfer target at Manchester United, and a decision has already been made on massive January move.

Van de Ven, 25, penned fresh terms with Tottenham back in August, committing his future to the north London club until 2031.

However, that agreement isn’t deterring Liverpool and Man Utd who for their own different reasons, are seemingly intent on signing the Dutchman.

CaughtOffside recently brought news of the two north west giants hoping to sign the left-footed centre-back in 2027.

Liverpool view Van de Ven as the ideal heir to Virgil van Dijk who turns 36 next summer. At present, Van Dijk is on course to leave Liverpool via free agency at the end of the season.

Man Utd, meanwhile, will embark on a major defensive revamp having overhauled their attack in 2025 and midfield in 2026. At least three new defenders will arrive in 2027.

CaughtOffside claimed Liverpool are viewed within the industry as the biggest threat to Spurs, and a transfer is projected to cost somewhere in the £80m-£90m range.

At that price, Van de Ven would become the most expensive defender in football history, surpassing Harry Maguire (£80m).

But per the latest from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Man Utd have now installed Van de Ven as their No 1 transfer target.

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The journalist declared: ‘Man United have made Van de Ven their top defensive target ahead of the next transfer window, while Liverpool retain an interest in his services.’

As mentioned, Man Utd reportedly want to sign Van de Ven in the January window, though per the report, there’s virtually no chance a deal will be made at that time.

As you might expect, Tottenham have no intention of selling the centre-back, never mind in the middle of a campaign which is already proving a difficult one. Spurs sit rock bottom at present.

Furthermore, Van de Ven has no desire to change clubs mid-season, with O’Rourke adding: ‘Micky van de Ven is content at Tottenham and has no plans to explore an exit in January.’

But while a winter window switch is off the table, it could be a different story come the summer.

O’Rourke noted part of the reason Van de Ven chose to re-sign with Spurs was his belief in Roberto De Zerbi.

If the Italian cannot turn the club’s fortunes around and come next summer, Tottenham have endured a third rotten campaign on the spin, Van de Ven may begin to realise Spurs are a lost cause and he must move on for the benefit of his career.

O’Rourke stated: “He was considering his future before the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi last March, and obviously De Zerbi played a crucial role in Van de Ven’s decision to extend his stay.

“Tottenham have had a poor start to the season, there’s no getting away from that, but I don’t think that will have any massive impact on Van de Ven’s thinking right now. He’ll be confident that they can turn things around.”

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