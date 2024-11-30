Manchester United have joined the race to sign an American midfielder with 12 goal contributions from 19 games this season – and while Tottenham and Aston Villa will pose a threat, another contender could be backing away.

Malik Tillman is enjoying arguably his best season to date, backing up his nine-goal and 15-assist effort with PSV last term with even more efficient metrics. This season so far, he has provided eight goals and four assists from 19 games.

That form appears to have caught the attention of Manchester United, whose interest follows on from Premier League rivals Tottenham and Aston Villa also taking a look at the versatile midfielder.

According to Sky Sports Germany, those clubs are now in a three-horse race to offer Tillman the next step in his career, making ‘concrete inquiries’ over a January move for the 22-year-old.

Man Utd are preparing for their first transfer window since Ruben Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag in the dugout, with midfield seemingly identified as an area worthy of regeneration.

However, the problem is that in January, his release clause will not be active. It only comes into effect in the summer, when clubs will be able to sign him for somewhere between €30m and €40m (£24.9m-£33.2m/$31.7m-$42.3m).

Until then, PSV have the power to set whatever price they like for Tillman, who is under contract in Eindhoven until 2028.

READ NEXT 👉 Top source reveals Joshua Zirkzee stance on Man Utd exit and changing Ruben Amorim verdict

Tillman’s transfer view revealed as one suitor withdraws

Man Utd’s newly developed interest in Tillman was first reported by Give Me Sport earlier this week, when it was revealed that they had been sending scouts to monitor the former Rangers loanee.

That report suggested Man Utd could ‘[test] PSV’s resolve with a formal proposal in January’ – although the Eredivisie champions are in a strong position to reject offers.

The update from Sky Germany – who credit information from their own sources – backs all that up, while providing some insight on Tillman’s own stance on a future transfer.

It’s claimed that Tillman envisages playing for an ‘ambitious top club’ in the ‘long term’, which is a signpost of his ambitious but perhaps also a suggestion of his willingness to wait for the right opportunity.

Tillman has actually played for one of Europe’s biggest clubs before, coming through the ranks at Bayern Munich and earning seven senior appearances.

Bayern still have a buyback clause for Tillman after selling him to PSV in the summer after a loan spell, but Sky Germany concludes a return is ‘currently considered unrealistic’ – which paves the way for a Premier League move instead.

Man Utd and Tottenham in transfer battles

Another player to have been linked with both Man Utd and Tottenham recently is Chilean winger Dario Osorio.

Reports in Denmark this week revealed that the Midtjylland winger would be watched by scouts from both of those clubs – as well as three others – in their 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

And a legendary German footballer has advised a Bayern midfielder Man Utd are tracking to consider Tottenham as a potential destination too.

In other news, the ‘most obvious’ candidate to leave Man Utd in January has been named.

IN FOCUS: Malik Tillman position