Man Utd, Man City alone in race for £78m-rated Lyon sensation

Juventus may be priced out of race to sign reported Manchester United and Manchester City target Tanguy Ndombele, a report claims.

Le10 Sport recently claims that United have held talks with Lyon star Ndombele’s agent over a potential €80m move to Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeing the player as a perfect partner for Paul Pogba.

Ndombele has been in fine form for Lyon over the past 18 months and has been a key component in their side in allowing the likes of Nabil Fekir and Houssem Aouar to flourish further forward; something Solskjaer wishes to replicate with him and Pogba at United.

Meanwhile, reports have also suggested that Pep Guardiola is readying a £70million bid for Ndombele having missed out on Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong – who will move to Barcelona this summer.

Both City and United were thought to face interest from Serie A champions Juventus, but now a report from Italian outlet Rai Sport suggests that Juve will withdraw from the race.

Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly still looking for options to add depth to his midfielder, despite having already confirmed the summer arrival of Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal on a free transfer.

They claim that the Bianconeri are interested in Ndombele, but have no intention of matching the £78m valuation placed upon him by Lyon.