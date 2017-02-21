Man Utd, Man City & Arsenal target welcomes Prem transfer talk

Monaco right-back Fabinho has opened the door to a future move to England by admitting the ‘Premier League interests me’.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City, as well as Arsenal have all been linked heavily with a move for the defender who has been in fantastic form for table-topping Monaco this season.

Although a move in past transfer windows has never materialised, the 23-year-old, who can be deployed in the centre of midfield, has admitted that a transfer to England is possible.

Ahead of Monaco’s Champions League knockout tie with Manchester City, Fabinho has alerted all interested parties by opening the door to a move.

“My name was linked with more than one English club,” Fabinho was quoted saying by BBC’s Simon Stone on twitter.

“I have a contract until 2021. The Premier League interests me.

“Perhaps one day I will come.”

Fabinho joined Monaco in 2013 from Rio Ave and his growing reputation has seen the world’s elite clubs regularly linked with him.

His father, Joao Tavares, has previously stated that his son had a ‘soft spot’ for Manchester City while discussing transfer speculation.

“We have talked to Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal … We have even been approached by Barcelona, but it didn’t go any further,” Tavares told Telefoot.

“We like Manchester United and the work of Mourinho, but we have a little soft spot for City.”

Fabinho has since dismissed claims that he would prefer a transfer to City over United, but refused to deny his interest in a move away from Monaco.

“It was my dad who said that, and he spoke about clubs that I might have been interested in in the past,” he said.

“It’s not topical, I don’t think about it at the moment. I am very much focused on Monaco and tomorrow’s game.”