Manchester United appear to have joined local rivals Manchester City in the race to land Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo, according to reports.

Previously it seemed that City were in the driving seat, with a swap deal involving Joao Cancelo muted as the best way to get the deal through.

That was fueled by reports that Cancelo was ‘crazy’ to leave the Etihad due to failing to adapt to life in England following his move from Juventus in 2019.

Cancelo has struggled to make his mark under Pep Guardiola and has been limited to just 11 Premier League appearances, leading to speculation that City are ready to cut their losses after paying an initial €30million for the player.

Like his fellow Portuguese international Cancelo, Semedo is represented by Jorge Mendes, who is thought to have put forward the idea of a swap.

However, new reports from Sport (via Sport Witness) suggest that United have approached Barcelona about a summer swoop for the defender – and it seems the transfer green light could be permitted if they make a suitable bid.

The story says Barca are willing to listen to offers for Semedo and that the player himself isn’t ‘100% satisfied’ at the Nou Camp.

Semedo’s current deal with Barca runs until 2022 and there is believed to be a whopping €100m release clause.

City and United are both keeping tabs for the right-back although a potential move to Old Trafford initially seems the more surprising given how well Aaron Wan-Bissaka has performed in that slot since his move from Crystal Palace last summer.

However, Semedo could offer versatility and there were reports last year that Liverpool were interested in signing him to provide back-up for both full-backs, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

The 26-year-old made his international debut for Portugal in 2015 and has won 13 caps.

He’s made 71 league appearances for Barcelona since joining them from Benfica in 2017.

