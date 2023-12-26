Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea all ready to activate €60m winger’s release clause after Barcelona drop the ball

Barcelona have opened the door for Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea to sign a Brazilian phenom and all are ready to activate his release clause, according to a report.

The end of the Brazilian domestic season has sparked a flurry of moves for some of the country’s hottest prospects. Fabrizio Romano confirmed PSG have wrapped up a double swoop for Sao Paulo’s Lucas Beraldo and Gabriel Moscardo of Corinthians.

The pair – aged 20 and 18 respectively – will cost the French giant a combined €40m in transfer fees.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid announced on December 15 they’d struck a deal to sign Palmeiras hotshot, Endrick.

The 17-year-old striker will link up with his new Real teammates after turning 18 next July. Endrick’s deal has netted Palmeiras a hefty package worth €60m.

Real’s bitter rivals Barcelona have a Brazilian frontman of their own who’s heading for Spain. In fact, Vitor Roque, 18, is primed to land in Europe on December 27 ahead of his move from Athletico Paranaense officially crossing the line on January 1.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, a deal for Palmeiras phenom, Estevao Willian is also there for the making for Barcelona.

But per the report, Barca’s inability to finance a deal has left the door wide open for others to strike.

Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea all want ‘Messinho’

Estevao is just 16 years of age, though is widely regarded as one of world football’s hottest prospects.

Estevao is sometimes known as ‘Messinho’ owing to his style of play mirroring the Argentine legend. Estevao is a left-footed right winger and made his senior debut for Palmeiras earlier in December despite his tender age.

Per MD, Estevao’s preferred move is joining Barcelona. The Spanish giant are also the favoured option of his father who embarked on a tour around Europe back in October to sound out interest in his son.

However, it’s claimed Barcelona simply cannot afford to pay Estevao’s €60m release clause and the player and his family are now beginning to explore other opportunities.

What’s more, Palmeiras are putting pressure on the teenager to choose his next club. It’s reported Palmeiras want Estevao’s future wrapped up well in advance of his move to Europe, just as Endrick’s was long before Real officially announced the deal 11 days ago.

On the subject of who Estevao might choose, he certainly doesn’t lack for options.

WHO IS ESTEVAO: The Brazilian gem that has Chelsea and both Manchester clubs chasing his signature

PSG can’t be counted out either

It’s claimed all three of Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea are ‘willing to already pay his clause of 60 million euros’.

Man Utd are known to be working on a shoestring transfer budget next month. However, given Estevao isn’t able to complete his move to Europe until the summer of 2025 after turning 18, the money wouldn’t be paid until 18 months from now.

A potential spanner in the works for the English trio comes in the form of PSG.

Fabrizio Romano previously revealed PSG saw a giant bid worth €93m regarding a double deal for Endrick and Estevao rejected.

Endrick is bound for Real Madrid, but MD state PSG haven’t given up hope of landing Estevao. They too are willing to trigger the player’s €60m release clause.

With Barcelona unable to act, the race for the next Brazilian superstar is wide open.

DON’T MISS: Man City bidding to overcome Man Utd, Chelsea in battle for Barcelona ace thanks to ace up their sleeve